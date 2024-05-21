(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday, the Copa do Brasil will announce its first two qualifiers for the eighth finals with pivotal matches.
Bragantino and Sousa will clash at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium in Bragança Paulista, while Vasco will face Fortaleza at São Januário in Rio de Janeiro.
These matches mark the return leg of the third round.
In Bragança Paulista, the stage is set for an intense showdown after a 1-1 draw in the initial match in Paraíba.
A victory for either team would secure a spot in the next round, with a tie leading to a penalty shootout to decide the outcome.
Bragantino, entering the Copa do Brasil in the third phase, faces Sousa who has shown strong form by previously eliminating teams like Cruzeiro and Petrolina.
Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Vasco and Fortaleza are set to resolve their scoreless draw from their first meeting.
Similar to the earlier match, a win is required to advance, or else the game will move to penalties to determine who moves forward.
Vasco, engaging in its fourth game of this tournament, previously faced teams such as Marcílio Dias and Água Santa, while this is only Fortaleza's second game in the competition.
Key Matches Set the Stage for Copa do Brasil's Eighth Finals
The matches are scheduled as follows:
Bragantino vs. Sousa at 7:00 PM, broadcasted on Amazon Prime, and Vasco vs. Fortaleza at 9:30 PM, available on Sportv and Premiere.
Additional games in the third-round return leg include encounters between Vitória and Botafogo, Fluminense and Sampaio Corrêa, among others.
Each of the 32 teams participating in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil received a prize of R$ 2.205 million ($431,000) for their participation.
Advancing to the eighth finals promises them over R$ 3.465 million in prize money.
These games not only highlight the competitive spirit of Brazilian football but also bring significant economic benefits to the teams and local communities involved.
Here are the second leg matches of the third round:
7:00 PM - Bragantino vs. Sousa (Amazon Prime)
9:30 PM - Vasco vs. Fortaleza (Sportv and Premiere)
7:00 PM - Vitória vs. Botafogo (Sportv and Premiere)
7:00 PM - Fluminense vs. Sampaio Corrêa (Amazon Prime)
7:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs. Brusque (Sportv and Premiere)
8:00 PM - Sport vs. Atlético-MG (Sportv and Premiere)
8:00 PM - Corinthians vs. América-RN (Amazon Prime)
9:30 PM - Amazonas vs. Flamengo (Sportv and Premiere)
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia (Sportv and Premiere)
7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras (Sportv and Premiere)
7:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Goiás (Amazon Prime)
9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB (Sportv and Premiere)
9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá (Amazon Prime)
Postponed - date not yet defined.
