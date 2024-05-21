Saudia’S Sky-High Ambition: A Record-Breaking $19 Billion Fleet Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudia, Saudi Arabia's national airline, recently announced a groundbreaking $19 billion deal for 105 Airbus planes, marking its biggest purchase in history.



This fleet expansion serves European manufacturer Airbus, including 93 A321neo and 12 A320neo jets.



The deal reflects Saudia's robust strategy to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, underscoring its commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia's tourism sector.



This strategic acquisition is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's plan to diversify its economy beyond oil.



It's a bid to strengthen the nation's economic resilience while expanding its global reach.



Furthermore, the new jets will enhance Saudia's service across its vast network, covering over 100 destinations worldwide.



The deal is set to have a far-reaching impact on the global aviation industry.







It is expected to support around 100,000 jobs in the U.S., involving more than 300 suppliers across 38 countries.



This demonstrates the extensive influence of Saudia's expansion on international manufacturing and supply chains.



Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the purchase aims to transform the kingdom into a thriving society with a diversified economy.



This move not only upgrades Saudia's operational capacity but also promotes international connectivity and cultural exchange.



In essence, Saudia's record deal is more than an airline upgrade-it's a significant step towards reshaping the kingdom's economic and tourism landscape.



It positions Saudia at the heart of global aviation growth, promising substantial economic benefits and enhanced global connectivity.

Background









Saudi Arabia achieved its goal of welcoming 100 million visitors by the end of 2023, seven years ahead of schedule.









The kingdom, aiming to transform its tourism sector, reported 77 million domestic and 27 million international visitors.









Having reached this milestone, Saudi Arabia aims for 150 million visitors by 2030, with 80 million domestic and 70 million international visitors.









However, this goal is part of a broader vision to position the kingdom among the top ten global tourist destinations.

