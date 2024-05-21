Qatar Condemns Coup Attempt In Congo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly condemned on Tuesday the coup attempt that took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, stressing the need to respect the Congolese people and preserving their constitutional rights.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry called on all Congolese parties to cease the violence and resolve their differences in a peaceful manner, to enhance security and stability for the Congolese people to live in prosperity.

The Armed Forces of the DRC announced that the Defense and Security Forces had thwarted a coup attempt involving "foreigners and Congolese," during which two police officers and one of the attackers were killed. (end)

sss











MENAFN21052024000071011013ID1108239233