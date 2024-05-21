Japan's Ambassador, Ukraine's Interior Minister Discuss Situation Of Kharkiv, Security Challenges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda discussed the latest developments around Kharkiv and security challenges facing Ukraine with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, assuring the latter of continued support.

This was announced by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on X, reports Ukrinform.

"On May 20, Ambassador Matsuda met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, (Ihor) Klymenko to discuss the operational situation, in particular in Kharkiv, security challenges, protection of critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and forensic capabilities. The ambassador assured of Japan's support for the protection of the people and territory of Ukraine," the diplomatic mission reported.

joins coalition to return Ukrainian childre

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week, Japan handed over to the National Police of Ukraine equipment and gear for conducting forensic investigations, including high-tech mobile DNA laboratories.

Photo: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine