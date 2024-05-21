New Zealand government begins repatriation flights from New Caledonia

(MENAFN) A New Zealand government aircraft departed for the French territory of New Caledonia on Tuesday, marking the initiation of a planned series of flights aimed at repatriating New Zealand citizens stranded there.



New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, emphasized the urgency of bringing home New Zealanders facing challenges in New Caledonia. He underscored the government's commitment to prioritizing their safe return, acknowledging the dynamic nature of the situation.



Peters reiterated the collaborative efforts between New Zealand, France, and Australia in facilitating subsequent flights to repatriate citizens in the coming days. The close coordination aims to ensure the safety and well-being of affected New Zealanders amidst the evolving situation.



The inaugural flight from Noumea to Auckland accommodated approximately 50 passengers with urgent needs, with consular staff overseeing the prioritization process for future flights. This approach reflects the government's commitment to addressing the most pressing cases first.



Concerns have escalated in the Pacific Islands region following violent protests in Noumea, sparked by legislative changes granting voting rights to long-term French residents in New Caledonia. The unrest, resulting in casualties and injuries, prompted French Leader Emmanuel Macron to declare a state of emergency in the territory on May 15.



As tensions persist, New Zealand remains actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to support its citizens and contribute to regional stability alongside international partners.

