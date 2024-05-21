PBoC initiates USD281.42M transaction through 7-day reverse repurchase agreements

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) initiated a significant transaction, involving the purchase of 2 billion yuan (equivalent to approximately 281.42 million U.S. dollars) through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements. This move, announced via an official statement from the central bank, was conducted at an interest rate of 1.8 percent.



The primary objective behind this monetary action is to ensure that liquidity within the Chinese banking system remains at a level deemed both reasonable and sufficient. Reverse repurchase agreements, often abbreviated as reverse repos, involve the central bank purchasing securities from commercial banks through a competitive bidding process. These agreements are structured with the understanding that the central bank will sell back these securities to the commercial banks at a predetermined future date.



By engaging in such transactions, the PBOC aims to effectively manage liquidity within the banking system. This approach is integral to maintaining stability in the financial markets and facilitating the smooth operation of financial institutions across China. Moreover, it reflects the central bank's commitment to implementing monetary policies that support economic stability and sustainable growth.



The decision to conduct reverse repos underscores the PBOC's proactive stance in regulating the flow of funds within the financial system. Through such measures, the central bank seeks to strike a balance between ensuring adequate liquidity to support economic activities and preventing excessive liquidity that could lead to inflationary pressures. This careful management of liquidity dynamics is crucial for fostering a conducive environment for economic development and financial stability in China.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108239168