POCO F6 To Redefine Display And Camera Excellence For An Unparalleled User Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India - May 21, 2024: POCO, the fastest growing smartphone brand in India is gearing up to unveil its latest masterpiece from the highly acclaimed F series - the POCO F6. Scheduled for launch on May 23rd, 2024, the POCO F6 is expected to set new benchmarks by delivering a flagship smartphone experience in the mid-range segment.



Under the hood, the POCO F6 will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 boasts a cutting-edge 4nm fabrication process and has achieved an impressive score of over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark test. It features a high-performance Cortex-X4 flagship core and an Adreno 735 GPU, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance.



The POCO F6 5G will sport a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). This advanced camera system will enable users to capture stunning and shake-free photos, ensuring every precious moment is preserved in exceptional detail.



Furthermore, the POCO F6 will be equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, accompanied by 90W turbocharging support. POCO claims that the F6 can charge from 2% to 100% in approximately 35 minutes using the 90W charger, thanks to the 'Boost charging speed' feature. This means users can spend less time tethered to a charger and more time enjoying their smartphone experience.



With its impressive specifications and features, the POCO F6 is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone segment. From its powerful processor to its exceptional camera capabilities and fast-charging battery, the POCO F6 is set to deliver an outstanding flagship-like experience at an affordable price point. Stay tuned for the official launch of the POCO F6 on May 23rd, 2024, and witness the next chapter in POCO's success story.



About POCO



POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of 'Made of MAD' - with a key focus on its POCO fans' requirements. It is built on a relentless pursuit of technology that its fans truly need, with an aim to democratize decision-making and ensure continuous product updates to ensure the highest levels of user satisfaction.

