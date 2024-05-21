Arab Parliament's Commission Utterly Rejects Bids To Liquidate Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament's Palestine Committee on Tuesday declared anew utter rejection of any bids to liquidate the Palestinian cause, systematic coercive displacement of the Palestinian people and any scenario to replay Al-Nakba.

The Palestinian Nakba has been recurring since the October 7 events (2023) in an uglier and much more horrific manner, said the commission in a statement, released after a meeting.

It alluded to the Israeli occupation's daily massacres and genocides claiming lives of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Arab Parliament wilL continue its international and regional efforts in support of the cause until the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state with the June 4, 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

It affirmed necessity that Palestine as an independent state be accepted as a member in the United Nations, with full sovereignty and ensure reclaiming all the legitimate rights for the Palestinian people namely their right to return to their homeland and determine their destiny.

International stakeholders are ought to shoulder their responsibilities to restore peace, security and stability to the Middle East, the statement said, warning that this objective could not be attained without resolving the Palestinian cause, achieving justice and granting freedom to the Palestinian people.

It supported a recent call by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to hold an international conference and take irreversible steps for establishing the Palestinian state according to the 2002 Arab peace initiative and resolutions of the international legitimacy.

The commission, in the end of the session, adopted a resolution regarding the situation in Palestine for submission to the broad session of the Arab Parliament, due at the Arab League headquarters on Saturday. (end)

