Israel Kills 85 Palestinians In Gaza Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 21 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against Gaza families, claiming 85 Palestinian lives and injuring 200 others during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday.In the daily statistical report on casualties due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for the 228th day, the ministry indicated that a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are denied access to evacuate them.Additionally, the ministry announced Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression jumped to 35,647 martyrs and 79,852 injuries since last October 7.