(MENAFN) During a press conference in Harbin, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin criticized the US for imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), suggesting that the move was driven by a desire to hinder strong competitors from accessing the American market. Putin described this approach as "unfair competition," emphasizing that Chinese electric cars had improved in quality.



Putin highlighted the pattern of suppressing emerging manufacturing powers when they become more competitive, citing the imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as an example. He argued that as soon as another country becomes a strong competitor, it faces restrictions in both the US and the EU.



US officials have frequently referred to China as America's primary "competitor" and have implemented various economic restrictions against the country.



This week, Washington increased tariffs on approximately USD18 billion worth of Chinese goods, encompassing a range of products such as electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, semiconductors, steel, aluminum, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products. These tariffs were implemented alongside the retention of tariffs on over USD300 billion worth of goods imposed by former US Leader Donald Trump.



Under Trump's administration, tariffs on Chinese goods experienced significant escalation, marking the initiation of a tit-for-tat trade conflict that began in 2018. This aggressive trade stance has persisted under Leader Joe Biden, who has continued several policies targeting the Chinese economy.

