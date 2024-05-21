Amman Stock Exchange Sees Marginal Increase In Trading Activity

Amman, May 21 (Petra) - The trading session at the Amman Stock Exchange concluded on Tuesday with a modest 0.1 percent rise, reaching 2,392 points.A total of 3 million shares were traded, amounting to JD4 million through 2,424 transactions.Analysis of the day's trading reveals that 33 companies saw a rise in their share prices, while shares of 33 companies declined. Prices for 31 other companies remained unchanged.

