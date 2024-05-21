Minister Inaugurates Forum For Media, Digital Communication

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) - Muhannad Mubaideen, Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson inaugurated the first session of the Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication on Tuesday.Representing Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh, Mubaideen highlighted the significance of the forum, coinciding with Jordan's celebration of the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's ascension to the throne and the forthcoming seventy-eighth Independence Day in four days.Reflecting on the media's transformation over the past twenty-five years under King Abdullah II's reign, Mubaideen noted the global, Arab, and local advancements across print, electronic, visual, and audio media. Despite this progress, he acknowledged the challenges posed by technological advancements, emphasizing the importance of preserving language amidst the proliferation of slang and foreign terminology in media.Addressing regional crises, particularly the ongoing war on Gaza, Mubaideen praised the media's role in reporting on the plight of Gazans despite being targeted.At the national level, Mubaideen affirmed the government's commitment to transparency and information accessibility, announcing plans for a dedicated communication channel to facilitate information flow to journalists and organizations.The Jordan Media and Communication Forum aims to foster knowledge exchange and promote scientific communication practices through various initiatives, including the Government Communication Forum and cultural seminars, he added.The opening session featured the recognition of prominent media figures and institutions, including former ministers and leading media outlets. Sponsors from government bodies, educational institutions, and private companies were also honored.The forum, accompanied by an exhibition showcasing media institutions and technology companies, continues tomorrow with eight sessions featuring over thirty local, Arab, and international speakers and media leaders.