Ambassador Highlights Significance Of Oman Sultan's Visit To Strengthening Ties

Amman, May 21 (Petra) – Jordanian Ambassador to Oman, Amjad Qahiwi, emphasized the significance of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq's upcoming visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II.This visit, commencing on Wednesday, aims to bolster cooperation between the two nations and address key bilateral, regional, and international issues, notably the Israeli conflict in Gaza.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday, Qahiwi highlighted the progress in Jordan-Oman relations under the leadership of King Abdullah II and Sultan Haitham, spanning political, economic, cultural, and social fields.He underscored the importance of mutual visits in enhancing these ties, noting that King Abdullah II's visit to Oman in 2022 and his meeting with Sultan Haitham cemented ongoing consultations and coordination efforts. These interactions have played a vital role in deepening relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors, aligning with the aspirations of both nations and their people.Qahiwi recalled the historical support between the two countries, with Jordan aiding Oman during its Renaissance era by providing qualified human resources. The contributions of Jordanians are still appreciated in Oman, while Oman has consistently supported Jordan through various challenges, reinforcing their enduring partnership.He pointed out the alignment in political stances on regional and international issues. Jordan values Oman's diplomatic efforts to enhance regional security and peace, resolve conflicts through negotiations, and bring conflicting parties together. Oman's long-standing political experience and wisdom have made it a trusted international mediator.Qahiwi described the Jordan-Oman relationship as one of deep-rooted brotherhood, established by the late King Hussein bin Talal and Sultan Qaboos bin Said. Their efforts laid the foundation for the development and strength of both nations.He noted that trade between the two countries increased by 21.7 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, with trade volume reaching $155.3 million by the end of 2023. Jordanian exports to Oman amounted to $82.3 million, a 17 percent increase from 2022, while imports from Oman reached $73 million, a 27 percent increase.Qahiwi pointed out that the joint committee between Jordan and Oman meets periodically, with the last meeting being held in Amman recently. Five memorandums of understanding were signed in various fields, and the next meeting is scheduled for Muscat soon. There are also parliamentary committees fostering consultation and cooperation.He highlighted numerous economic agreements between the two countries, including tax exemption, free trade, investment protection, and industrial cooperation agreements, alongside memorandums of understanding in youth, health, education, environment, and other sectors.Qahiwi expressed hope that Sultan Haitham's visit would open new avenues for cooperation, particularly in economic sectors. Following King Abdullah II's visit to Oman in 2022, a joint working group was formed to explore investment and economic cooperation opportunities. Since then, mutual visits by economic delegations have taken place, and a joint action plan was agreed upon to enhance cooperation in technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mining, and communications.He pointed to recent visits by Omani officials to Jordan, during which memorandums of understanding were signed to attract direct investment and promote foreign trade. A Jordanian economic delegation also visited Oman, reflecting a shared commitment to enhance economic cooperation and remove obstacles for businesses.Qahiwi acknowledged the common regional security challenges and highlighted the firm stance of both Jordan and Oman against the recent Israeli war on Gaza. Both countries have consistently supported the Palestinian people and condemned the aggression on international platforms.In conclusion, Qahiwi reiterated the strong and enduring partnership between Jordan and Oman, characterized by mutual support and a shared vision for regional stability and development.