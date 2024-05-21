Ten Ukrainian Recruits Complete Training For F-16 Maintenance In The Netherlands

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten Ukrainian servicemen underwent F-16 fighter jet maintenance training in the Netherlands.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

"Ten Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training in the Netherlands in the maintenance of F-16 fighters. The Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with at least 24 F-16s. They also need to be maintained and serviced," the report reads.

It is noted that the Ukrainians were trained in the maintenance of all parts critical for a fighter pilot. It is about the helmet, oxygen systems, and parachutes.

The training also included assembling and testing an emergency rescue kit. This allows the pilot to survive for several days after the emergency landing. It includes, among other things, food and medicine.

The training is to prepare for all possible risks while flying the F-16. Ultimately, it will also provide better protection for Ukrainian pilots.

The training program was compiled by the Flight Safety Equipment Cluster (VVU).“F-16 pilots are literally putting their lives in the hands of the servicemen who maintain the aircraft. As soon as they take off, they know that they can rely on the knowledge and skills of these people and that the plane is in good condition," the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands stated.

The Netherlands is also one of the initiators of the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania. Eleven F-16 aircraft have already been placed at the disposal of the EFTC.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, said that already in the summer 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force will be reinforced with F-16 fighters.