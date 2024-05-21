Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Cargo Transportation Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 20, a train of 20 containers was sent to Georgia. Azernews reports that his was stated by EmilAhmadov, head of the cargo transportation department of AzerbaijanRailways CJSC (ADY) Emil Ahmadov (ADY).

He noted that the 184-kilometer section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Karsrailway line, which is considered an important segment of theMiddle Corridor, has already been completed. From today (May 20),cargo transportation on the BTQ railway line will be started.

"According to the relevant document signed between thegovernments of Azerbaijan and Georgia, a joint venture is about tobe established for the purpose of managing the Baku-Tbilisi-Karsrailway. Currently, work is being done in the direction ofpreparing the business model of the joint enterprise with aninternational consulting company. The goal is to increase the cargovolume and develop the BTQ line," said E. Ahmadov.

According to him, the main work of the joint venture is theimplementation of all works related to the project, determinationof tariffs for cargo transportation, transportation of cargo andsolving of operational issues as a whole.

The head of the department added that ADY regularly organizeson-site meetings with entrepreneurs for carrying out cargotransportation between Central Asian and European countries throughthe Middle Corridor, and establishes close cooperation with railwayadministrations and transport companies of the mentioned countries the same time, a close relationship is established with cargooperators in Europe for the transportation of cargo from Europeancountries to Central Asia through the Middle Corridor.

"In recent years, there has been a significant increase intransit cargo transportation by rail. For example, in 2019, 3.8million tons of transit cargo was transported, and in 2023, thisfigure reached 6.8 million tons. Compared to the first four monthsof last year, the volume of transit cargo transported inJanuary-April this year increased by 14 percent. In the firstquarter of this year, we carried 10 percent more transit cargo onthe East-West corridor, of which BTQ is a part," he stressed.