6 People Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Egypt's Nile, - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 21 (KUNA) -- At least six people were killed and nine others injured as a bus fell into the River Nile at Abu Ghalib area in Egypt's central Giza Governorate on Tuesday, according to health authorities.

Of the injured, three were taken to hospital and six treated on the spot, wile resccue efforts were still ongoing, the Egyptian Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a press release.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt mainly due to speeding, poor maintenance of roads or lax traffic law enforcement.

Six people were killed and 13 others injured on Sunday when a bus ran over pedestrians on the Ring Road in Egypt's Shubra El-Kheima area of Qalyubia governorate, north of Cairo.

Over the past few years, Egypt has upgraded its road network to reduce traffic accidents. (end)

ism









MENAFN21052024000071011013ID1108238879