Kuwait Amir Congratulates Chad Pres. On Winning Elections

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the newly elected President of Chad, General Mahamat Idriss Deby. In his cable, His Highness the Amir congratulated President Deby on winning the presidential elections, wishing him success and everlasting health, and further growth and development of bilateral relations between both friendly countries. (end) bb

