Kuwait PM Congratulates News Chad Pres.


5/21/2024 7:12:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the newly elected President of Chad, General Mahamat Idriss Deby. (pickup previous)
