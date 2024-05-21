Singapore Airlines Flight, With Over 200 Flyers, Makes Emergency Landing In Bangkok 1 Dead, 30 Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence. The airline informed that one passenger died on board and around 30 suffered injuries in the incident.

“The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing,\" the airline was quoted by Reuters as saying in a statement.

