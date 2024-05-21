'Galti Kiye Hi Nahi Hain': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Pleads 'Not Guilty' In Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Former Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in connection with the sexual harassment case lodged by women wrestlers last year. When the judge asked him if he pleads guilty to the charges or not, Singh reportedly told the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court,“Iska koi sawal hi nahi. Galti kiye hi nahi hain [There's no question of pleading guilty. I haven't done anything wrong].\"While pleading not guilty before the court, the two accused, Brij Bhushan Singh and one official Vinod Tomar, claimed a trial in three sexual harassment cases. Tomar submitted before the court,“All the allegations being levelled are false and I have the evidence which I will produce before the court in due time.\"ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP drops Brij Bhushan Singh, fields his son Karan Bhushan Singh from KaiserganjMeanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's counsel denied the sexual harrassement allegations and said that his contention is that he did not stay in the same hotel with players in foreign countries. The court then sought a reply from the Delhi Police on the matter. The matter has been listed for hearing at 2 pm on June 1.After hearing in the Delhi court, Brij Bhushan Singh said he has evidence to prove himself innocent. \"...As of now, charges have been framed against me. They now have to prove it in court and inform about the evidence they have. I have all the evidence of my innocence...All these are false cases,\" he said framed against Brij Bhushan SinghThe statement by the two accused came days after the court framed charges against Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) based on the allegations of five complainants court also framed charges under Section 506-part 1 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the allegations of two complainants. However, the court discharged him on the allegations of the sixth complainant, the court also framed charges against Tomar under Section 506-part 1 of the IPC on the allegations of one complainant READ: Wrestlers accuse Brij Bhushan Singh of groping, stalking, and more in sexual harassment FIRThe court found sufficient material to frame charges against Brij Bhushan, news agency ANI reported on May 10. The Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case on Tuesday, May 21. The court framed charges under seven sections which he denied and claimed a trial Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ordered framing of charges against him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had said earlier, \"Prima facie, the court has framed the charges... Except for one case, they have framed charges in the remaining cases. I welcome the decision of the judiciary and now doors have opened for me...\"
