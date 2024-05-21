Egypt, Russia Discuss Global, European Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian and Russian officials convened in Cairo, Tuesday, discussing a plethora of issues connected with Europe and global politics, security, and the economy.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the discussions, involving Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Khaled Amara and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko, affirmed the strong ties the two countries share.

The discussions reviewed the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that impacted the stability, security, and economy of the two countries, stressing the importance for political interventions to find the best solutions for energy and food production, and trade.

Furthermore, Egypt and Russia reviewed the bilateral relations between the two nations, which strengthened upon joining the BRICS economic group. (end)

