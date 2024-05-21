Tension Grips Medinipur Following Attack On Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) Tension gripped the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal on Tuesday after an attack on a roadshow by BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty in support of party candidate and fashion designer turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul.

The local BJP leadership alleged that the roadshow was going smoothly before a group of people started throwing bricks, water bottles, and shoes targeting the gathering.

While Chakraborty and Paul did not receive any injury, the incident triggered tension in the area as BJP supporters engaged in a heated exchange of words that led to a minor scuffle with those who attacked the roadshow.

However, the large contingent of police deployed for the event took prompt action by separating the two groups to bring the situation under control.

The BJP alleged that those who attacked the roadshow were affiliated to the ruling Trinamool Congress. It also alleged that the police acted only after the BJP supporters resisted the attackers.

Polling in Medinipur, where Paul is up against Trinamool's actress-turned-politician June Malia and CPI's Biplab Bhatta, is scheduled in the sixth phase on May 25.