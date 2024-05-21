Russia's GDP surges by 5.4 percent in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) demonstrated a robust growth of 5.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, as indicated by a preliminary report published by the state statistics agency Rosstat on Friday.



The data highlights notable expansions across various sectors, with retail turnover witnessing a substantial increase of 10.5 percent, manufacturing showing strong growth at 8.8 percent, and construction registering a growth of 3.5 percent during the period of January to March.



These figures from Rosstat are in line with earlier estimations from the Economics Ministry, surpassing both the projections of the Bank of Russia (which estimated a 4.6 percent growth) and analysts' expectations (anticipated at 5.3 percent). Detailed GDP data is expected to be released by Rosstat in mid-June.



Despite anticipation of a slowdown in GDP growth in the second quarter due to fiscal constraints, the Bank of Russia predicts that consumer and investment demand will remain robust, sustaining economic momentum.



Remarkably, this positive economic performance comes amidst a backdrop of severe Western sanctions imposed on Russia since the commencement of its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. These measures have ranged from stringent financial sanctions, such as the exclusion of most Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging system, to freezing a significant portion of Russian foreign exchange reserves amounting to around USD300 billion.



Despite the adverse impact of these sanctions, Russia's economy experienced a contraction of 1.2 percent in 2022. However, data for 2023 indicated a recovery, with the economy posting a growth rate of 3.6 percent. Analysts attribute this resilience to Russia's pivot towards Eastern markets in trade and strategic economic policies aimed at mitigating the effects of imposed restrictions.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108238570