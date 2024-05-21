Iran's stock market temporarily suspends operations after Ebrahim Raisi's death

(MENAFN) Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has temporarily suspended its operations following the tragic helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Leader Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying team. The organization announced on Monday the suspension of all transactions at the Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE), as well as over-the-counter and commodity-based transactions.



However, the SEO clarified that physical market activities at mercantile exchanges would continue as usual. The organization indicated that further announcements regarding market activity would be made in the coming days as the situation unfolds.



Leader Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and seven others, was onboard a helicopter when it crashed in the Varzaqan region of East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday. The tragic incident occurred as the aircraft, accompanied by two other helicopters, was en route to Tabriz City following the inauguration of the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan earlier that day.



Elected in 2021, Raisi served as the eighth leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The TSE, known as one of the four Iranian stock exchanges and the most significant, plays a crucial role in the country's financial market. The other exchanges include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, referred to as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



In late April, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Majid Eshghi, expressed the organization's commitment to supporting shareholders in the stock market. Addressing a gathering attended by economic stakeholders, analysts, and representatives from financial institutions, Eshghi acknowledged the heightened expectations surrounding the stock market amid political, social, and economic debates. He emphasized the SEO's determination to safeguard the rights of shareholders amidst the complexities of the prevailing market conditions.

