UN issues stark warnings on escalating security crisis in Gaza, Rafah

(MENAFN) The United Nations issued stark warnings on Monday regarding the escalating security crisis in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Rafah, amidst Israel's ongoing military offensive. Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, underscored the pressing need to resume peace negotiations, emphasizing the dire situation unfolding in Rafah during a session of the UN Security Council.



Describing the conditions in Rafah as "increasingly desperate and dangerous" for the besieged population, Wennesland urged all parties involved to intensify their efforts and return to the negotiating table promptly and with sincerity. His remarks underscored deep concern for the civilians and hostages trapped in Rafah, where the humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated amid the ongoing conflict.



Expressing apprehension about the fate of the beleaguered civilians and hostages, Wennesland emphasized the urgent need for ceasefire talks to resume, warning of dire consequences if negotiations fail to progress. He highlighted the plight of hostages enduring unimaginable conditions for over 225 days and stressed the precariousness of the humanitarian operation in Gaza.



The deteriorating security situation in Rafah, exacerbated by Israel's military operation, has severely hampered humanitarian operations and access in the area, according to Wennesland. He noted that the so-called expanded humanitarian area in al-Mawasi lacks essential resources such as adequate shelter, food, water, and sewage infrastructure, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis faced by civilians.



Furthermore, Wennesland cautioned that any escalation of the conflict could impede efforts to increase the entry of humanitarian aid and disrupt its safe distribution to the desperate civilian population. The UN's urgent appeals underscore the gravity of the situation in Gaza and the imperative of concerted international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and work towards a sustainable ceasefire agreement.

