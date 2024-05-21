PLO official urges US national security advisor to halt Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) A senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein al-Sheikh, engaged in discussions with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, emphasizing the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups. In a statement posted on his social media account, al-Sheikh underscored the imperative of immediately ceasing hostilities in the Gaza Strip and urged Israel to open all crossings to facilitate the entry of essential supplies such as food and medicine.



Their dialogue also addressed the necessity of halting Israeli actions in the West Bank, including the expansion of settlements, military attacks, incursions, and the confiscation of Palestinian Authority (PA) funds. The recent reports from Israeli media revealing the withholding of tax revenues owed to the Palestinian Authority by Israel's Finance Ministry further underscored the economic challenges exacerbating the situation.



Al-Sheikh reiterated the PLO's steadfast commitment to seeking a comprehensive political solution to the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the imperative of ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions across the West Bank, exacerbated by Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which began following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas in 7 October of the previous year, the urgency of addressing the humanitarian and security concerns in the region has become increasingly apparent.



The toll of the conflict on Palestinian civilians has been devastating, with over 505 individuals killed and around 5,000 others sustaining injuries from Israeli forces' weapons fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The discussions between al-Sheikh and Sullivan reflect the international community's recognition of the urgent need for de-escalation and efforts to advance meaningful dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

