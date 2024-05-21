Russian Troops Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 434 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on 20 May, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region 434 times.

This was reported in Telegra by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"One man was killed during an enemy attack on Vasylivskyi district. During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 434 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire," the statement said.

It is noted that 189 UAVs of various modifications attacked Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

16 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk.

229 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Hulyaypol, Pryiutne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Prymorske.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration added that it had received six reports of housing destruction.

As Ukrinform reported, a man was killed in frontline Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of shelling, and there are destructions .

Photo: Telegram / Ivan Fedorov