Fitch predicts decline in China's average annual housing demand from 2024 to 2040

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings forecasts a decrease in China's average annual housing demand from 2024 to 2040.



According to a report released on Sunday, new housing demand in the world's second-largest economy is expected to decline to approximately 800 million square meters per year on average during this period.



This projection is attributed to adverse demographic changes, a deceleration in urbanization rates, and a reduction in the number and scale of urban renewal projects.



Fitch's analysis indicates a 33 percent decrease compared to the actual average demand of 1.2 billion square meters per year observed between 2011 and 2020.



"We expect, in the long run, 600 million square meters of annual demand may be fulfilled by new private housing, with the remaining demand met by public rental housing and existing housing stocks," the report mentioned. "This is below the 948 million square meters of new private homes sold in 2023, indicating sector consolidation may continue in the medium term."



"That said, local governments may acquire private homes from developers and convert them into rental housing, cushioning the sales decline in the near future," it further mentioned.



The rating agency emphasized that its forecast takes into account fundamental housing demand, encompassing both purchases for self-use and rentals.

