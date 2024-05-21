US Fed vice chair: inflation data of Q1 falls short of expectations

(MENAFN) On Monday, US Federal Reserve Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr expressed his view that the inflation data observed during the first quarter of this year fell short of expectations and were regarded as "disappointing."



"We have made tremendous progress over the past two years on the inflation component," he stated at the 28th Annual Financial Markets Conference held in Fernandina Beach, Florida. "Inflation has fallen from its peak of 7.1 percent to 2.7 percent today. But we are not yet all the way to our target of 2 percent."



In April, producer inflation showed an annual increase of 2.2 percent and a monthly rise of 0.5 percent, surpassing market expectations. However, consumer inflation for the same period saw an annual uptick of 3.4 percent and a monthly increase of 0.3 percent, both indicating a deceleration compared to March. Despite this slowdown, the annual figures still remain above the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent.



"These results did not provide me with the increased confidence that I was hoping to find to support easing monetary policy by reducing the federal funds rate. This means that we will need to allow our restrictive policy some further time to continue to do its work," he declared.



As of Monday, the probability of a 25 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting on June 12 was merely 2.6 percent, according to the FedWatch Tool offered by the US-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group. However, there was a notably higher likelihood, standing at 49.6 percent, of such a cut occurring on September 18. It's worth noting that Michael Barr, who holds a voting right in the Federal Open Market Committee, is among those influential in shaping such decisions.



On the other hand, Philip Jefferson, the vice chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, expressed optimism regarding the improved inflation reading in April, describing it as "encouraging."



"Core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose at a faster pace over the first three months of the year than they did in the latter part of 2023. The April consumer price index and producer price index data point to a more modest increase last month," Philip Jefferson made these remarks at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Secondary and Capital Markets Conference and Expo 2024, which took place in New York.



"It is too early to tell whether the recent slowdown in the disinflationary process will be long lasting," he further mentioned.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108238483