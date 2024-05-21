Bitcoin surges to over USD70K mark, highest level in 5 weeks

(MENAFN) On Monday, Bitcoin surged above the USD70,000 mark, marking its highest level in over five weeks. The last time the cryptocurrency reached such heights was on April 12. Bitcoin's price surpassed this milestone around 3:55 PM EDT (1955 GMT), trading at approximately USD69,800 by 4:16 PM EDT, representing a notable daily gain of 5.3 percent, as reported by CoinMarketCap, a leading digital asset price-tracking website.



Meanwhile, Ethereum, the foremost altcoin by market capitalization, witnessed a significant surge of 11.7 percent, reaching USD3,440 during the same period. Other altcoins also experienced robust gains, with some seeing daily price increases of up to 20 percent.



The cryptocurrency market as a whole demonstrated strength, boasting a daily gain of 6.23 percent and reaching a total value of USD2.54 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market stood at 54.1 percent, with Ethereum trailing behind at 16.2 percent.



This bullish momentum follows a period of decline for Bitcoin, as it dipped below the USD57,000 level on May 1, marking its lowest point since February 27. This downturn was attributed to reduced investor demand following Bitcoin's halving last month and the legal issues surrounding Binance's former CEO and co-founder, who received a four-month prison sentence.



The recent resurgence in cryptocurrencies can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, US April consumer inflation data showed a slowdown compared to the previous month, leading investors to speculate that the Federal Reserve might consider easing interest rates as early as September. Additionally, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw substantial inflows, totaling over USD940 million in the past week and exceeding USD13 billion since the beginning of the year, according to CoinShares, a capital market firm.



These developments indicate a renewed investor interest in cryptocurrencies and suggest a potential shift in market sentiment towards optimism regarding the future trajectory of digital assets.

