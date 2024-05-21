US shares show varied results on Monday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Monday, the major exchanges in the US stock market closed with a mixed performance, reflecting the varied sentiments among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a notable decline, shedding nearly 197 points or 0.49 percent, closing at 39,806. In contrast, the S&P 500 index showed resilience, edging up by almost five points or 0.09 percent, ending the day at 5,308. The Nasdaq Composite Index emerged as the top performer, climbing nearly 109 points or 0.65 percent, to close the session at 16,794.



In the realm of market volatility, the VIX volatility index, often regarded as the "fear index," saw a modest uptick of 1.4 percent, reaching 12.16. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a slight increase of 0.6 percent, settling at 4.446 percent.



Shifting focus to currency markets, the dollar index strengthened by 0.16 percent to 104.61, while the euro weakened marginally by 0.11 percent, registering at USD1.0859 against the greenback.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals displayed a positive trend, with gold rising by 0.43 percent to USD2,425 per ounce, and silver increasing by 0.3 percent to USD31.58 per ounce.



However, oil prices exhibited a decline of approximately 0.45 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD83.63 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD79.20 per barrel. These fluctuations across various asset classes reflect the intricate dynamics of the global financial markets and underscore the importance of monitoring multiple indicators to gauge market sentiment and trends accurately.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108238481