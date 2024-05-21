IPL 2024: 'Abhishek Will Have To Play Even Better', Ex-Cricketer Warns SRH Opener Against KKR' Deadly Spin Duo In Qualifier 1

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has warned Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) young opener Abhishek Sharma to be prepared for the challenge posed by Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

The 23-year-old is currently leading six-hitter of the season with 41 maximums, ammasing 467 runs at a strike rate of 209.41. Chopra feels that the 23-year-old will need to bring his best against the formidable spin duo, who shares 33 wickets between them, in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

"I feel Abhishek Sharma will open for India on the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka tours. He plays extremely well and will have to play even better in this match because you will get Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the opposition. Spin might be introduced early because of Travis Head. So you will have to get an Indian batter to neutralise spin - that's Abhishek Sharma," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old further praised Abhishek's opening partner Travis Head, who is the third-highest run-getter this season, highlighting the fact that Ahmedabad is the same venue where Head scored a match-winning hundred against India in the ODI World Cup 2023 final as Australia lifted a coveted trophy.

"Travis Head likes this pitch. He scored runs here in the World Cup final and defeated us very badly. Bowlers try to bowl towards his body to dismiss him but he is explosive. Nitish Reddy is in very good form. So he is doing well. The No. 3 batter seemed to be a weakness but Rahul Tripathi played well in the last match," he added.