Fenton X Gemfields Launch Emerald-Themed Capsule Collection With A Conscience

Gemfields has teamed up with fine jeweller Fenton on an exclusive six-piece capsule collection, launched to coincide with emerald month in May. Based in the elegant enclave of Mayfair in London, Fenton specialises in crafting modern heirlooms for the conscious consumer, using only hand-selected, responsibly sourced gemstones.



As a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gems, Gemfields is proud to be partnering with Fenton, a certified B-Corp. Zambian emeralds from the Kagem mine – which Gemfields majority owns and operates– were a natural fit for this new range, which celebrates the green shoots and sense of hope and renewal that are long associated with the month of May, and with emerald, it's fitting birthstone. Gemfields strives to provide a positive impact in the country from which the gemstones originate, focussing on responsible mining practices and funding projects that benefit the health, education, and livelihoods of community members. The company has established multiple schools, clinics, farming cooperatives and a vocational training centre.

Each emerald featured in the Fenton x Gemfields capsule collection was chosen for its unique interplay of colour and clarity, resulting in pieces that celebrate the innate beauty and individuality of these precious green gems. The collection comprises an elegant tennis bracelet set in recycled 18k white gold with Zambian emerald baguettes, punctuated by Solar Diamonds ®; Art Deco-style emerald and Solar Diamonds drop earrings in recycled 18k yellow gold; and four striking rings – each with an emerald-cut green gem at its centre. Each design is worthy of becoming a collector's item and suitable for marking life's big milestones – the Trilogy, Garland and Toi et Moi styles all perfect as engagement rings.

