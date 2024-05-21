Saudia Group Orders Record 105 Airbus Aircraft

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Saudia Group announced the largest aircraft deal in Saudi aviation history-an order for over 100 Airbus aircraft.

Saudia will take delivery of 54 A321neos, while low-cost subsidiary flyadeal will receive 12 A320neo and 39 A321neo aircraft.

Commenting on the development, Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General, Saudia Group, said,“Saudia has ambitious operational objectives to meet growing demand. We are increasing flights and seat capacity across our existing 100+ destinations on four continents, with plans for further expansion.”

“The progress of Saudi Vision 2030 is attracting more visits, tourists, entrepreneurs, and pilgrims each year. This motivated our decision to secure this significant deal, which will create jobs, increase local content, and contribute to the national economy,” he added.

Saudia currently operates a fleet of around 150 aircraft, ranging from A320-200s up to Boeing 777-300ERs, while flyadeal operates around 30 A320-200 and A320neo aircraft.

The group said that the new order“directly support Saudia Group's objectives to connect the world with the Kingdom, aligning with several key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030”, including attracting 150 million visits and expanding destinations to 250 by the start of the next decade.

In January, Saudia reported that it had carried 30 million passengers in 2023, a 21 per cent increase year-on-year.

The airline has been going through a transformation programme, with a new brand identity and livery, as well as revamped uniforms and inflight dining unveiled last October.

A new A321 XLR business class suite was also unveiled last year.

