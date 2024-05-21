UAE Schools and Nursery Show draws thousands of visitors as its 2nd edition concludes at Expo Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 20, 2024

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show wrapped up its second edition yesterday evening, Sunday, after drawing thousands of visitors, including parents, students, and key players in the UAE education sector. The event ran from May 17th to May 19th.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the 3-day event featured extensive participation from major educational institutions, schools, nurseries, and private educational centers across the UAE.

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show presented a plethora of state-of-the-art educational and training programmes, as well as after-school programmes, services of centres for disabled children, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

The event served as a crucial platform for parents to learn about school registration processes and plans, get comprehensive answers to their queries, engage with education experts and professionals, and explore the best educational pathways for their children.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, affirmed that the success attained by the UAE Schools and Nursery Show is evident with the remarkable participation of educational institutions, schools, and nurseries, in addition to the significant visitor turnout.

This success is a testament to ECS’s commitment to organising specialised exhibitions covering various sectors, including education, with the aim to bolster Sharjah's stature as a leading educational hub.

Shattaf further noted that the UAE Schools and Nursery Show served as an important platform for educational institutions to showcase their programmes and promote their educational services.

The exhibition also facilitated knowledge and expertise exchange and exploration of the latest methodologies and best practices in the education sector, thereby fostering collaborative efforts and partnerships that collectively benefit and advance this vital sector.

Highlighting the event’s significance, numerous participants from several education institutions asserted that the UAE Schools and Nursery Show has provided them with a platform to promote their educational and training programmes to a broad audience.

They emphasised that the event gave them an opportunity to interact with parents and students and present them with their educational programmes as well as their special offerings and discounts.





