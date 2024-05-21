Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Live Viewing Options And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in soccer include the Under-17 European Championship matches between Spain and Portugal, and France against England.
The day's schedule also features games from the Ecuadorian Second Division, Brazilian Serie D Championship, Copa do Brasil , and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.
Here's where and when to watch today's soccer games live:
Under-17 European Championship
12:00 PM - Slovakia U17 vs Sweden U17 - UEFA TV
12:00 PM - Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 - UEFA TV
2:30 PM - Italy U17 vs Poland U17 - UEFA TV
2:30 PM - France U17 vs England U17 - UEFA TV
Brazilian Under-20 Championship
4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Sportv and Globoplay
Ecuadorian Second Division
6:30 PM - Cuniburo vs San Antonio - Star+
9:00 PM - Guayaquil City vs 9 de Octubre - Star+
Brazilian Serie D
7:00 PM - Cascavel vs Hercílio Luz - TV Serpente (YouTube)
Copa do Brasil
8:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Sousa-PB - Prime Video
9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
Where to watch the Portugal game live:
The Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 game will be broadcast live on UEFA TV at 12:00 PM.
What time is the Italy game?
The Italy U17 vs Poland U17 game will be aired live on UEFA TV at 2:30 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the England game in the Under-17 European Championship?
The France U17 vs England U17 game will be broadcast live on UEFA TV at 2:30 PM.
Which soccer games will be shown live today?
Globo
No games will be aired on Globo this Tuesday, May 21.
SBT
No games will be aired on SBT this Tuesday, May 21.
Record
No games will be aired on Record this Tuesday, May 21.
Band
No games will be aired on Band this Tuesday, May 21.
Which games will be aired live on pay TV?
Sportv
4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Brazilian Under-20 Championship
9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Copa do Brasil
Where to watch and which games will be aired live and online today?
Star+
6:30 PM - Cuniburo vs San Antonio - Ecuadorian Second Division
9:00 PM - Guayaquil City vs 9 de Octubre - Ecuadorian Second Division
UEFA TV
12:00 PM - Slovakia U17 vs Sweden U17 - Under-17 European Championship
12:00 PM - Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 - Under-17 European Championship
2:30 PM - Italy U17 vs Poland U17 - Under-17 European Championship
2:30 PM - France U17 vs England U17 - Under-17 European Championship
Globoplay
4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Brazilian Under-20 Championship
9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Copa do Brasil
TV Serpente (YouTube)
7:00 PM - Cascavel vs Hercílio Luz - Brazilian Serie D
