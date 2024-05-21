               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Live Viewing Options And Times


5/21/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in soccer include the Under-17 European Championship matches between Spain and Portugal, and France against England.

The day's schedule also features games from the Ecuadorian Second Division, Brazilian Serie D Championship, Copa do Brasil , and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.

Here's where and when to watch today's soccer games live:
Under-17 European Championship


  • 12:00 PM - Slovakia U17 vs Sweden U17 - UEFA TV
  • 12:00 PM - Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 - UEFA TV
  • 2:30 PM - Italy U17 vs Poland U17 - UEFA TV
  • 2:30 PM - France U17 vs England U17 - UEFA TV

Brazilian Under-20 Championship

  • 4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Sportv and Globoplay


Ecuadorian Second Division

  • 6:30 PM - Cuniburo vs San Antonio - Star+
  • 9:00 PM - Guayaquil City vs 9 de Octubre - Star+

Brazilian Serie D

  • 7:00 PM - Cascavel vs Hercílio Luz - TV Serpente (YouTube)

Copa do Brasil

  • 8:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Sousa-PB - Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere

Where to watch the Portugal game live:

  • The Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 game will be broadcast live on UEFA TV at 12:00 PM.

What time is the Italy game?

  • The Italy U17 vs Poland U17 game will be aired live on UEFA TV at 2:30 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the England game in the Under-17 European Championship?

  • The France U17 vs England U17 game will be broadcast live on UEFA TV at 2:30 PM.

Which soccer games will be shown live today?
Globo

  • No games will be aired on Globo this Tuesday, May 21.

SBT

  • No games will be aired on SBT this Tuesday, May 21.

Record

  • No games will be aired on Record this Tuesday, May 21.

Band

  • No games will be aired on Band this Tuesday, May 21.

Which games will be aired live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Brazilian Under-20 Championship
  • 9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Copa do Brasil

Where to watch and which games will be aired live and online today?
Star+

  • 6:30 PM - Cuniburo vs San Antonio - Ecuadorian Second Division
  • 9:00 PM - Guayaquil City vs 9 de Octubre - Ecuadorian Second Division

UEFA TV

  • 12:00 PM - Slovakia U17 vs Sweden U17 - Under-17 European Championship
  • 12:00 PM - Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 - Under-17 European Championship
  • 2:30 PM - Italy U17 vs Poland U17 - Under-17 European Championship
  • 2:30 PM - France U17 vs England U17 - Under-17 European Championship

Globoplay

  • 4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Brazilian Under-20 Championship
  • 9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Copa do Brasil

TV Serpente (YouTube)

  • 7:00 PM - Cascavel vs Hercílio Luz - Brazilian Serie D

MENAFN21052024007421016031ID1108238371


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search