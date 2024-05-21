Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Live Viewing Options And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in soccer include the Under-17 European Championship matches between Spain and Portugal, and France against England.



The day's schedule also features games from the Ecuadorian Second Division, Brazilian Serie D Championship, Copa do Brasil , and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.



Here's where and when to watch today's soccer games live:

Under-17 European Championship







12:00 PM - Slovakia U17 vs Sweden U17 - UEFA TV



12:00 PM - Spain U17 vs Portugal U17 - UEFA TV



2:30 PM - Italy U17 vs Poland U17 - UEFA TV

2:30 PM - France U17 vs England U17 - UEFA TV





4:30 PM - Bahia U20 vs Palmeiras U20 - Sportv and Globoplay







6:30 PM - Cuniburo vs San Antonio - Star+

9:00 PM - Guayaquil City vs 9 de Octubre - Star+





7:00 PM - Cascavel vs Hercílio Luz - TV Serpente (YouTube)







8:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Sousa-PB - Prime Video

9:30 PM - Vasco vs Fortaleza - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere





