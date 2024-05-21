               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Michelin Guide 2024: 21 Restaurants In Rio De Janeiro And São Paulo Awarded Stars


5/21/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a four-year hiatus in Brazil, the Michelin Guide has released its 2024 list of starred restaurants in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held this evening, May 20, at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro .

The list features 21 restaurants, including seven newcomers. No restaurant achieved the maximum award of three stars.
Two-Star Restaurants


  • D.O.M. (São Paulo)
  • Evvai (São Paulo)
  • Lasai (Rio de Janeiro)
  • Oteque (Rio de Janeiro)
  • ORO (Rio de Janeiro)
  • Tuju (São Paulo)


One-Star Restaurants

  • Cipriani (Rio de Janeiro)
  • Fame Osteria (São Paulo)*
  • Huto (São Paulo)
  • Jun Sakamoto (São Paulo)
  • Kan Suke (São Paulo)
  • Kazuo (São Paulo)*
  • Kinoshita (São Paulo)
  • Kuro (São Paulo)*
  • Maní (São Paulo)
  • Mee (Rio de Janeiro)
  • Murakami (São Paulo)*
  • Oizumi Sushi (São Paulo)*
  • Picchi (São Paulo)
  • San Omakase (Rio de Janeiro)*
  • Tangará Jean-Georges (São Paulo)*

*New entries on the list
Michelin Guide 2024: 21 Restaurants in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo Awarded Stars
Green Star Recognition

  • Three São Paulo restaurants were honored for their sustainable practices: Tuju, A Casa do Porco, and Corrutela.

Special Awards and Bib Gourmand

  • Maíra Freire of Lasai was named the country's Best Sommelier.

The Bib Gourmand category, which recognizes high-quality restaurants at a good price, includes 37 restaurants for 2024, with 12 new additions.

New entries include:

  • Brota (Rio de Janeiro)
  • Sult (Rio de Janeiro)
  • A Baianeira – MASP (São Paulo)
  • Capim Santo (São Paulo)
  • Cora (São Paulo)
  • Cuia (São Paulo)
  • Feriae (São Paulo)
  • Kotori (São Paulo)
  • Mocotó Vila Leopoldina (São Paulo)
  • Nomo (São Paulo)
  • Più Higienópolis (São Paulo)
  • Shishoma Pasta Fresca (São Paulo)

These recognitions highlight the ongoing excellence and innovation in the Brazilian culinary scene, reflecting both traditional flavors and modern gastronomic techniques.

The Rio Times

