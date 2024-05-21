Michelin Guide 2024: 21 Restaurants In Rio De Janeiro And São Paulo Awarded Stars

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a four-year hiatus in Brazil, the Michelin Guide has released its 2024 list of starred restaurants in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.



The announcement was made during a ceremony held this evening, May 20, at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro .



The list features 21 restaurants, including seven newcomers. No restaurant achieved the maximum award of three stars.

Two-Star Restaurants







D.O.M. (São Paulo)



Evvai (São Paulo)



Lasai (Rio de Janeiro)



Oteque (Rio de Janeiro)



ORO (Rio de Janeiro)

Tuju (São Paulo)







Cipriani (Rio de Janeiro)



Fame Osteria (São Paulo)*



Huto (São Paulo)



Jun Sakamoto (São Paulo)



Kan Suke (São Paulo)



Kazuo (São Paulo)*



Kinoshita (São Paulo)



Kuro (São Paulo)*



Maní (São Paulo)



Mee (Rio de Janeiro)



Murakami (São Paulo)*



Oizumi Sushi (São Paulo)*



Picchi (São Paulo)



San Omakase (Rio de Janeiro)*

Tangará Jean-Georges (São Paulo)*





Three São Paulo restaurants were honored for their sustainable practices: Tuju, A Casa do Porco, and Corrutela.





Maíra Freire of Lasai was named the country's Best Sommelier.







Brota (Rio de Janeiro)



Sult (Rio de Janeiro)



A Baianeira – MASP (São Paulo)



Capim Santo (São Paulo)



Cora (São Paulo)



Cuia (São Paulo)



Feriae (São Paulo)



Kotori (São Paulo)



Mocotó Vila Leopoldina (São Paulo)



Nomo (São Paulo)



Più Higienópolis (São Paulo)

Shishoma Pasta Fresca (São Paulo)



Shishoma Pasta Fresca (São Paulo)