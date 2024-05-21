Michelin Guide 2024: 21 Restaurants In Rio De Janeiro And São Paulo Awarded Stars

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a four-year hiatus in Brazil, the Michelin Guide has released its 2024 list of starred restaurants in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
The announcement was made during a ceremony held this evening, May 20, at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro .
The list features 21 restaurants, including seven newcomers. No restaurant achieved the maximum award of three stars.
Two-Star Restaurants
D.O.M. (São Paulo)
Evvai (São Paulo)
Lasai (Rio de Janeiro)
Oteque (Rio de Janeiro)
ORO (Rio de Janeiro)
Tuju (São Paulo)
One-Star Restaurants
Cipriani (Rio de Janeiro)
Fame Osteria (São Paulo)*
Huto (São Paulo)
Jun Sakamoto (São Paulo)
Kan Suke (São Paulo)
Kazuo (São Paulo)*
Kinoshita (São Paulo)
Kuro (São Paulo)*
Maní (São Paulo)
Mee (Rio de Janeiro)
Murakami (São Paulo)*
Oizumi Sushi (São Paulo)*
Picchi (São Paulo)
San Omakase (Rio de Janeiro)*
Tangará Jean-Georges (São Paulo)*
*New entries on the list
Green Star Recognition
Three São Paulo restaurants were honored for their sustainable practices: Tuju, A Casa do Porco, and Corrutela.
Special Awards and Bib Gourmand
Maíra Freire of Lasai was named the country's Best Sommelier.
The Bib Gourmand category, which recognizes high-quality restaurants at a good price, includes 37 restaurants for 2024, with 12 new additions.
New entries include:
Brota (Rio de Janeiro)
Sult (Rio de Janeiro)
A Baianeira – MASP (São Paulo)
Capim Santo (São Paulo)
Cora (São Paulo)
Cuia (São Paulo)
Feriae (São Paulo)
Kotori (São Paulo)
Mocotó Vila Leopoldina (São Paulo)
Nomo (São Paulo)
Più Higienópolis (São Paulo)
Shishoma Pasta Fresca (São Paulo)
These recognitions highlight the ongoing excellence and innovation in the Brazilian culinary scene, reflecting both traditional flavors and modern gastronomic techniques.
