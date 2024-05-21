São Paulo’S Big Move: Sabesp Privatization Amid Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (In-depth) On May 20, São Paulo's 305 mayors approved a unified contract for basic sanitation services post-Sabesp privatization.



This step advances towards the planned auction, which Governor Tarcisio de Freitas aims to conduct by early August.



The meeting at Palácio dos Bandeirantes highlighted the unified effort between state and municipal leaders.



Sabesp, Brazil's largest water and waste management company, delivers services like water supply and sewage treatment.



Inadequate public sanitation in Brazil crucially impacts health and socioeconomic conditions, affecting many communities.



São Paulo leads Brazil in various aspects, setting trends that often influence the rest of the country.



The state's initiatives in economics, infrastructure, and public policy frequently become models for national adoption.



Approval occurred during the inaugural meeting of the Regional Unit for Water Supply and Sanitary Sewage Services (URAE).



The new contract received 89.9% of votes. This meeting represented 370 of the 375 municipalities served by Sabesp , reflecting strong support for privatization.







Additionally, 91.2% of 316 mayors approved the internal regulations of the URAE-1 Deliberative Council.



This council will oversee planning, organizing, and executing post-privatization sanitation services.



It will also approve plans, programs, goals, and projects within the sector.



The São Paulo government plans to sell up to 30% of its stake in Sabesp. Currently, the state holds 50.3% of the company's shares, maintaining control.



The mayors decided that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP) will continue regulating and overseeing sanitation services post-privatization.



This decision received support from 308 of 316 municipalities present.

Ambitious Investment Plans

Following privatization, the São Paulo government announced extensive investment and operational plans.



These include a R$64 billion ($12.55 billion) investment over the next five years. The goal to universalize water and sewage services will be advanced from 2029 to 2033.



They plan a total investment of R$260 billion ($50.98 billion) by 2060.



Furthermore, the state proposes a 10% tariff reduction for low-income consumers.



They also propose a 1% reduction for general consumers and a 0.5% reduction for commercial and industrial users.







A "Fund for Supporting the Universalization of Sanitation in the State of São Paulo" will subsidize these discounts.



This fund will receive 30% of privatization proceeds and dividends earned by the government post-privatization.

The Privatization Process

Governor Tarcisio de Freitas aims to hold the privatization auction in June. The sale will unfold in two phases.



First, a reference shareholder will be selected, acquiring 15% of the company's shares.



The top two proposals in this phase will advance to the second phase, open to the entire market.



Investors will choose the reference shareholder based on the highest volume of traded shares.



The model includes a five-year lockup agreement, preventing the reference investor from selling their stake until 2029.



If the investor retains more than 10% of the shares after this period, the agreement may extend until 2034.





Controversy and Opposition

However, the privatization faces significant opposition . Opponents, including Lula's left-wing PT party and PSOL, have taken legal actions to annul the privatization process.



They argue that the process lacks transparency and adequate economic impact studies. They also claim the privatization could lead to higher tariffs and reduced service quality.



Despite this opposition, São Paulo's government remains committed.



The extensive support from municipalities and planned investments underscore the project's significance for the state's future.



Yet, the legal challenges and public dissent cast uncertainty on the privatization's success.

Why This Matters

Privatizing Sabesp could boost São Paulo's economy and public services, with potential gains in sanitation quality and infrastructure.



It aligns with global trends where private sector efficiency drives public service improvements.



The investment commitments and tariff reductions signal potential benefits for consumers across economic spectrums.



This privatization effort highlights São Paulo's commitment to modernizing infrastructure and enhancing service delivery.



However, legal and public opposition may still influence the final outcome.

