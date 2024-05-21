Weather Woes And Market Moves: Wheat Surges, Cocoa Slumps

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week marked wheat futures' sharpest rise since August due to severe drought predictions in Russia and Ukraine.



Meanwhile, cocoa prices fell, breaching a significant psychological mark amid a tumultuous week for markets.



In Chicago, wheat, crucial for baking, surged 6.1%, nearly hitting the daily trading cap.



This rise was fueled by deteriorating weather in the Black Sea region, threatening vital wheat-producing areas.



The Commodity Weather Group forecasts that drought will impact 40% of southern Russia's wheat fields and three-quarters of Ukraine's soon.



Conversely, in New York, cocoa fell sharply by 7.9% to a six-month low before recovering slightly.



This decline, which lasted three days, crossed the 100-day moving average, signaling potential for increased market sales.



Despite some rainfall alleviating conditions for West African cocoa farmers, market pressures continue as buyers remain cautious of further declines.







Commodity analyst Judy Ganes highlighted a notable lack of purchases, with many chocolate producers waiting out the market's uncertainty.



Wheat prices have fluctuated largely due to Russia's exceptional harvests in 2022, which initially lowered prices and challenged U.S. farmers' global competitiveness.



This year's pessimistic crop forecasts in Russia are tightening global supplies and increasing demand for U.S. wheat, driving prices up.



Chicago's agricultural markets mirrored these trends, with wheat futures closing the week up 5.8% at $6.8875 per bushel-the highest since last July.



Soybeans and corn also saw increases, rising 1.6% and 1.8% respectively. Cocoa ended down 1.8% at $7216 per ton, while sugar rose 3% to 18.68 cents per pound.



These market shifts highlight the deep interconnection of global agricultural commodities.



Weather patterns and trading sentiment swiftly alter the economic landscape, affecting the cost of bakery goods to chocolate production.

