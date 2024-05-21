Bank Al Etihad – Ratings and Positive Outlook Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank Al Etihad (BAE) at ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BAE’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Positive.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’, and incorporates CI’s assessment of BAE’s capacity to withstand sovereign-induced economic and financial stress. Although the ESL is Moderate, there is no uplift for the LT FCR as the latter is already at Jordan’s sovereign LT FCR level (‘B+’/Positive). However, this is likely to change as and when Jordan’s LT FCR is upgraded. BAE’s LT FCR and BSR remain constrained by the ratings assigned to the sovereign, reflecting the Bank’s base of operations in Jordan and its very high exposure to Jordanian sovereign debt.



The CFS is supported by BAE’s significant and expanding market shares in Jordan, including a good and strongly growing Islamic banking franchise through its local subsidiary Safwa Islamic Bank (SIB), as well as by solid funding and liquidity ratios. The latter are underpinned by a granular and expanding customer deposit base. Also supporting the CFS is the Bank’s currently sound loan asset quality as indicated by a still relatively low NPL ratio – despite a rise in 2023 – together with more than full loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage. The CFS is constrained by high concentrations in Jordanian government securities and loan customers, and modest net profitability due to ongoing high cost of risk. The challenging operating environments in Jordan and the region, coupled with ongoing high credit and geopolitical risks are constraining factors and weigh on our OPERA assessment.



OPERA considers both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks (recently aggravated by the war in Gaza). It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) FX reserves stood at a comfortable USD18.1bn at end-2023, equivalent to 7.9 months of imports and 84% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis; this supports the currency peg in case dollarisation rates rise amid a prolonged war in Gaza.



BAE is a well-managed institution following a clear business strategy. As a result of cumulative high growth rates in recent years – largely driven by SIB – the Bank has considerably expanded its consolidated market share of loans (including financings) and deposits in the Jordanian banking system, reaching a significant 13% in 2023. This has rendered BAE the fourth largest bank in terms of assets in the Kingdom, slightly behind Capital Bank of Jordan, The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance and market leader Arab Bank Plc. The Bank’s business model is sound and benefits from a rather high retail component (especially in customer deposits), aided by a well distributed nationwide branch network. BAE’s business franchise has been strengthened and diversified by SIB’s sustained growth in a market characterised by strong and increasing customer demand for Islamic banking. The loan portfolio, however, continues to exhibit high borrower concentration, reflecting substantial credits to government related entities (GREs). This factor exacerbates credit risk in our view. Concentration in Jordanian government securities (including sukuk held by SIB) continued to increase to a high 2.1 times of equity at end-2023, surpassing the sector average of 1.8 times.



The recently announced proposed merger between BAE and Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB rated by CI) – although still at an early stage – if agreed by both parties, will create the second largest bank in Jordan with total assets exceeding JOD12bn. In CI’s opinion, significant business synergies can be realised were a merger deal to be agreed. We expect JKB’s moderate retail banking business to complement BAE’s well established retail banking operation. Furthermore, BAE’s existing strong presence in the public sector will benefit from JKB’s sound corporate franchise in the private sector. Also, JKB’s rapidly expanding Iraqi subsidiary − Bank of Baghdad − will help diversify the enlarged group’s asset and revenue streams in terms of geography. Cost synergies would also be attainable, arising from branch rationalisation in Jordan.



BAE successfully raised USD100mn AT1 capital in 2023 to address the declining trend seen in capital ratios in recent years. This is a credit positive. Rapid asset growth, combined with lower internal capital generation, had the effect of reducing BAE’s capital ratios until 2022. The recent capital infusion, together with increased retained earnings, restored the Bank’s total CAR to a sound 15.0% at end-2023. At this level, CAR was comfortably above the CBJ’s minimum of 12.5% (including 0.5% for D-SIB status), although still below the 17% average seen in Jordan’s well capitalised banking system. The ratio of total equity to total assets also recovered to an adequate 8.9% at end-2023 – to some extent above the CBJ’s minimum of 6%. Capital quality is also sound with the loss-absorbing CET1 and Tier 1 ratios standing at a satisfactory 11.0% and 13.0%, respectively, in 2023. It has to be noted, however, that capital ratios benefit from a lower than sector average risk weighted assets (RWA) density ratio (55% at end-2023) due to BAE’s large holdings of government securities (predominantly in local currency), and SIB’s significant government-guaranteed financings to GREs; both carry a 0% risk weight factor.



BAE’s satisfactory credit risk profile partly benefits from exposure to the diversified retail, trade and industrial sectors, as well as to systemically important GREs; a large part of the latter bear explicit government guarantees. However, NPL growth accelerated in 2023, mainly due to a classification of a large obligor in the health care industry, increasing the Bank’s NPL ratio to a still relatively low 4.1%. In response, BAE continued to transfer a significant share of operating profit to provisions in 2023 (including precautionary impairments), maintaining more than full LLR cover of NPLs. While BAE expects a further uptick in the NPL ratio to about 5% by end-2024, CI notes that the rapid credit growth seen in recent years (particularly at SIB) could continue to generate high NPL accretion rates particularly if economic growth stalls. However, given BAE’s sound risk management practices, we expect the Bank to maintain overall satisfactory loan asset quality metrics in the short term.



In terms of earnings strength and sustainability, BAE’s earnings continued to be supported by good growth in recurring revenue streams in 2023 thanks to higher levels of net interest income (NII) and improved net interest margin (NIM). This, together with good cost control, has improved both cost efficiency and operating profitability to satisfactory levels. The latter remains crucial as BAE will more than likely continue to step up provisioning for new NPLs that emerge in the short term. Despite some improvement in 2023, net profitability has been dragged down to below the sector average in recent years due to increasing cost of risk. That said, CI expects the Bank to post moderately higher net profit and ROAA in 2024, supported by a sound NIM, good growth in business volumes and satisfactory cost containment.



BAE’s solid funding and liquidity profile support the ratings. In 2023, the already strong funding and liquidity metrics improved further, as customer deposit expansion surpassed loan growth. BAE’s funding is sourced mostly from well-diversified retail deposits with moderate customer concentrations; there is limited reliance on more volatile, price-sensitive corporate deposits. Concurrently, wholesale funding remains modest and largely comprises CBJ term facilities. Although funding and liquidity ratios at SIB are tighter – in line with other Islamic banks in Jordan – BAE currently boasts solid liquid and net broad liquid asset ratios at the group level, reflecting large placements with the CBJ and other banks, as well as significant holdings of Jordanian government securities. Although the latter are not listed on an active market, they are repoable with the CBJ and other banks, and as such constitute an important additional source of liquidity – in common with most Jordanian banks. SIB remains self-funded.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR is in line with Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook, and indicates that both ratings are likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently constrained by the sovereign’s LT FCR of ‘B+’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings and a significant improvement in the operating environment.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the LT FCR and BSR Outlook could be revised to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.



