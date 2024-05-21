Jordan Commercial Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Positive Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Jordan Commercial Bank (JCB) at ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed JCB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’, indicating high risk. While JCB’s ESL is Moderate, there is no uplift for the BSR as the latter is already at Jordan’s sovereign LT FCR level (‘B+’/Positive). However, this is likely to change as and when Jordan’s LT FCR is upgraded.



The CFS rating is mainly constrained by JCB’s small size and modest market share, the relatively high NPL ratio and stage 2 loans, and the significant concentrations in loans, Jordanian sovereign debt, as well as customer deposits. The challenging operating environment in Jordan, together with high geopolitical risks in the broader region – aggravated by the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza – weighs on OPERA. The CFS is supported by the Bank’s very sound funding and liquidity profile, satisfactory CAR that remained to some extent above the Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) regulatory minimum of 12% at end-2023, as well as improved loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage of NPLs. Also supporting the CFS is the strengthened operating profitability in recent periods, boosted by a firm increase in the net interest margin (NIM).



OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks (recently aggravated by the war in Gaza). It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, the CBJ’s FX reserves stood at a comfortable USD18.1bn at end-2023, equivalent to 7.9 months of imports and 84% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis; this supports the currency peg in case dollarisation rates rise amid a prolonged war in Gaza.



JCB ranks among the smaller-sized banks in terms of assets and customer deposits in the Jordanian domestic banking sector, resulting in high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. Loan customer concentrations are aggravated by the Bank’s corporate focus. Over the years, the Bank has built a sizeable branch network in Jordan that has helped expand its customer deposit and loan business franchises, especially in the corporate and SME segments. When the sale of JCB’s 15% stake in the Palestine-based The National Bank (TNB) is concluded later this year, the Bank’s revenue streams and assets will be largely confined to Jordan.



NPLs (stage 3 loans) net of interest in suspense grew moderately at end-2023, reflecting the difficult economic conditions and heightened credit risks in Jordan. As a result, the ratio of NPLs to gross loans rose moderately to 8.2%. By way of comparison, the average for the sector ticked up to 5.5% in 2023. At the same time, stage 2 loans (17% of the portfolio) remained well above the industry norm of 10%. Similarly, renegotiated credits (under stage 2) remained at a moderately high level in 2023. In response, management continued to transfer a significant share of operating profit to provisions, increasing LLR coverage of NPLs to almost 100% at end-2023. Consequently, the proportion of unprovided NPLs to equity declined to a negligible level. In view of the relatively high level of stage 2 loans, combined with the challenging operating environment in Jordan, additional NPL growth is not to be ruled out in the near term.



Operating profitability strengthened markedly in 2023, boosted by much higher operating income (mainly net interest income as a result of a further solid increase in NIM), at a time when operating expenses also increased markedly. At the current level, operating profit provides satisfactory capacity for stepping up provision charges in case of need. Net profit and ROAA also strengthened to adequate levels in 2023, despite ongoing high provisions, although the ROAA continued to trail the also improved ROAA seen in the sector. CI expects ROAA to remain under some degree of pressure, particularly given our expectation for new NPLs to emerge and their consequent need for provisioning. Although there is no undue reliance on volatile sources of revenue, earnings strength and sustainability are moderate due to modest non-interest income generation and ongoing high provision charges. The latter will most likely remain significant in relation to operating profit, amid the prevailing elevated credit risk in Jordan.



Funding and liquidity metrics remained very sound in 2023, in a year where the Bank’s customer deposits and credit portfolio resumed moderate growth. At the same time, reliance on wholesale funding decreased to a moderately low level, after the Bank fully repaid CBJ term funding (repos) in 2023 and reduced utilisation of interbank deposits. The Bank exhibits good liquid and net broad liquid asset ratios, reflecting substantial holdings of Jordanian government securities and, to lesser extent, large placements with the CBJ and other banks. Although the former are not listed in an active market, they are repoable with the CBJ and other banks, and as such constitute an important source of liquidity – in common with most Jordanian banks. However, concentrations by depositor are expected to remain moderately high in view of JCB’s relatively small franchise. Reliance on expensive time deposits is higher than the sector average, resulting in rather high funding cost. That said, the high proportion of deposits gathered from retail customers bestows JCB with a relatively stable funding base.



Having restored total CAR to above the regulatory minimum requirement of 12% in 2022 from retained earnings, the Bank resumed the payment of cash dividends in 2023. Despite the rather high dividend payout ratio, CAR inched up to 13.4% at end-2023. Capital is made up almost wholly of loss absorbing Tier 1 funds. However, deductibles (such as deferred tax assets) continued to negatively impact regulatory capital. Even though profitability strengthened to an adequate level in 2023, we expect internal capital generation will likely remain moderate in the short term due to the resumption of cash dividend payments. The Bank announced a JOD6mn cash dividend in early 2024 (in respect of 2023 profit), producing a moderately high dividend payout ratio of 52%. Management intend to strengthen the capital base further after the completion of sale of its stake in TNB later this year; CAR is anticipated to reach 15% by year end. CI considers the planned sale a positive credit development as this will enhance the capital buffer to a level that is comfortably above the regulatory minimum.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR that was assigned in December 2022 (following a revision of Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook to Positive) indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 18-24 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently at, but not constrained by, the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’, and our assessment of the likelihood of official extraordinary support being made available to the Bank in the event of need as moderate. Under our criteria, this would result in a one notch uplift of JCB’s LT FCR over its BSR should the sovereign rating be raised to ‘BB-’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings, as well as a significant improvement in the operating environment and in the Bank’s standalone financial fundamentals.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the LT FCR Outlook could be revised to Stable or the rating lowered were there to be a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.









About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 2007. The ratings were last updated in July 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024







MENAFN21052024002960000411ID1108238364