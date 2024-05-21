Qatari Banks Enjoy Good Capital, Liquidity And Profitability: IMF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that banks in Qatar still enjoy good capital, liquidity and profitability, in addition to maintaining high liquidity coverage ratios and stable net financing during the first quarter of 2024.

This came as part of the preliminary results of the visit of the IMF team of experts to the State of Qatar during the period from April - May 2024, which was posted on the official account of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) on the social platform X, where it was praised for its efforts that were reflected in its policies, regulations and strategies.

The IMF said that as a result of measures taken by the QCB to reduce the mismatch of foreign assets and short-term liabilities of banks, domestic financing for longer maturities was encouraged.

The IMF's mission noted that the QCB was able to improve liquidity management through the precise calibration it took in issuing treasury bills, which contributed to improving the transmission of the impact of monetary policy.

The State of Qatar has maintained a consistent monetary policy in line with pegging the Qatari riyal to the US dollar, the IMF added.

The IMF praised the third financial sector strategy, which aims to deepen financial markets, encourage investment opportunities, expand the insurance industry, develop financial technology, and increase financial inclusion.