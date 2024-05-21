2Nd Edition Of Qatar Real Estate Forum To Convene On October 13

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Khalid Ahmed Saleh Ahmed Al Obaidli has announced that the 2nd edition of Qatar Real Estate Forum will be held on October 13 and 14, with the participation of many local and foreign bodies.

Al Obaidli highlighted that the forum primarily aims to identify the real estate opportunities offered by the Qatari markets, affirming that Qatar will dazzle all during the coming 15 years by its achievements in the real estate sector. He pointed out that the huge advancement in this sector throughout the past years has been achieved thanks to the diligent directives of the wise leadership, along with the major government legislation and investments in the infrastructure projects and the additional opportunities within the efforts to fulfill the Qatar National Vision 2030 that led to the upswing of real estate market in the country.

The forum will tackle the importance of capitalising on the world-class real estate infrastructure in the country through forging appropriate partnerships, he added, highlighting that the dispute resolution mechanism will help investors and global firms benefit from the real estate system in Qatar.

Al Obaidli pointed out that there are standards and regulatory rules that are set to be announced during the forum, hoping that the upcoming events will further explore the best real estate opportunities in Qatar, in addition to launching a range of initiatives that would contribute to attracting foreign investments to this sector in Qatar.

Qatar established the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under the Amiri decision No. 28 of 2023, with the objective of regulating and spurring the real estate sector in the country.