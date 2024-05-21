Qatar Chairs 71St Meeting Of Committee Of Ministers Of Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: State of Qatar chaired the 71st meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Finance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, chaired the meeting, attended by their excellencies the undersecretaries of the GCC countries.

In his opening remarks, the Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance welcomed the attendees and delegations participating in Doha, Qatar, emphasising that this meeting aims to enhance financial and economic cooperation and integration among the GCC countries.

The undersecretaries discussed several topics during the meeting, including the outcomes of the meetings of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks in the GCC countries, the management of the Gulf Customs Union Authority, and the Joint Gulf Market Committee and the agreements reached by the member states on this matter.