Myanmar Airways Expands Global Reach With New Yangon-Doha Route

Doha, Qatar: Myanmar Airways International (MAI) expands global reach with new Yangon-Doha route and appoints (Trans Orient Travel & Tourism) as General Sales Agent (GSA) for Qatar.

The primary goal of this new route is to provide passengers with a reliable connection to an extensive network of destinations through a popular transit hub, catering to global travelers. This launch signifies the inaugural route of MAI's ambitious 2024 network expansion plan, further solidifying its role as a key player in fostering global travel connectivity.

Mohammed Al Thani said“As a pioneer Qatari Company in Travel and tourism, we are very proud that through our 50 years of experience of supporting the State of Qatar's growth through various investments and endeavors, that we announce this new partnership. We truly believe in MIA reputation and its dedication to deliver the best travel experience to their clients.”

“This new route to Doha is a testament to MAI's commitment to expanding our global footprint and providing enhanced connectivity for our passengers,” said Tanes Kumar, acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Myanmar Airways International.“We are confident that our partnership with Trans Orient Travel & Tourism will further elevate our presence in Qatar, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for our passengers. Passengers can look forward to a superior level of service, reliability, and connectivity as MAI embarks on this exciting venture, connecting the cultural richness of Myanmar to the dynamic cityscape of Doha.”

MAI will operate flights to Hamad International Airport, every Tuesday & Saturday. This aims to enhance passenger accessibility to a broader range of destinations.