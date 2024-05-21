Pickl Opens Its Doors Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha's burger scene is about to get a whole lot tastier! Pickl, the award-winning burger joint known for its fresh, customisable food, is opening its doors at West Walk today at 11am.

Pickl is all about top-quality ingredients and memorable experiences. Every burger is made fresh to order, with absolutely no additives, preservatives, or hormones. The signature Pickl menu boasts a wide range of options, catering to every taste bud - from fully customizable cheeseburgers to juicy chicken sandos and flavourful plant-based patties. The widely successful burger brand's perfectly smashed patties, signature homemade pickles, and fresh fried chicken are absolute must-tries. And let's not forget their irresistible loaded fries and milkshakes!

"Bringing Pickl to Doha is a game-changer for Qatar's food scene. Both Golondrina and Pickl share a passion for going the extra mile and delivering unforgettable experiences. This partnership proves that Golondrina is bringing world-class flavours and innovation to Qatar. With Pickl, we're raising the bar and setting a new standard in Qatar,” said Aylin Seyidova, representative for Golondrina Hospitality.

"We're thrilled to open in West Walk and share Pickl's award-winning cheeseburgers and chicken sandos with the people of Doha. Fans of the brand have been asking for us to open in Qatar for years and we're delighted that we're finally here," said Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, the Gulf-born hospitality group which owns Pickl.

This milestone marks Pickl's very first venue in Qatar. The outlet features Pickl's signature industrial style juxtaposed with neon signage and plant life. The brand's iconic“ORDER HERE” sign guides guests on their journey through the two-storey outlet, which features both indoor and outdoor seating. Conveniently located in Doha's vibrant West Walk, it's sure to be a must-visit for anyone visiting the area.

Since its very first opening, Pickl has received multiple awards and honourable mentions. Now it's time for you to find out what the hype is about! Pickl will be open every day of the week from 11am to 12am (midnight), with extended hours on Thursday (11am to 2am) and Friday (1pm to 2am). Pickl is located next to Monop at West Walk.

Maps location: Click here

Keep up with Pickl by following their social media handles: @pickl (Instagram) and Pickl Qatar (Facebook).