Team Qatar Shooters Sign Off With Nine Medals At Arab Championship

Team Qatar shooters wrapped up their campaign at the Arab Shooting Championship Rifle and Pistol 10m with a total of nine medals including two gold, a silver and six bronze medals in Beni Khalled, Tunisia yesterday. The duo of Al Maha Al Ali and Abdul Rahman Al Sulaiti won Qatar's last gold medal, claiming victory in the mixed rifle competition in the junior category, which saw their teammates Sheikha Al Nuaimi and Khaled Al Sharshani securing the bronze medal. A total of 134 male and female shooters representing nine Arab countries took part in the championship.