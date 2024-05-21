Dollar Rises Against Major Currencies amid U.S. Interest Rate Uncertainty

(MENAFN) The dollar exhibited strength against the euro in recent trading sessions as investors awaited further cues regarding the trajectory of US interest rates. This anticipation followed cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials, signaling a measured approach despite indications of a slowdown in inflationary pressures. The central bank's reluctance to assert that inflation is trending towards its target of two percent comes in the wake of data revealing a dip in inflation figures for April. Many officials underscored the need for continued prudence in monetary policy decisions, reflecting a cautious stance amidst evolving economic dynamics.



In currency markets, the euro experienced a marginal decline of 0.05 percent against the dollar, settling at USD1.0863. Meanwhile, the dollar made notable gains against the Japanese yen, rising by 0.4 percent to 156.26 yen. Sterling, on the other hand, saw a modest uptick of 0.07 percent against the dollar, reaching USD1.2711. This uptrend followed a peak at USD1.27255, marking the highest level in two months, as market participants anticipated the release of the UK inflation report scheduled for Wednesday.



The Australian dollar witnessed a slight downturn, sliding by 0.3 percent to USD0.6671. Despite this decline, the Australian dollar has posted a three percent increase this month, buoyed by a surge in Australian inflation figures.



In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin surged by 2.7 percent during the trading day, reaching USD68,715, marking its highest level in five weeks. This uptick underscores the ongoing volatility and resilience of the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin reclaiming significant ground after recent fluctuations.

