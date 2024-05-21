AUD/USD Signal Today - 21/05: $0.6651 Support (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal on 16th
May
was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's AUD/USD Signals
Risk 0.75% Trades
may only be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.
Short Trade Ideas
Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6673, $0.6682, or $0.6737. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Long Trade Ideas
Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6651, $0.6629, $0.6590, or $0.6546. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a
doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.
AUD/USD Analysis
I wrote in my previous forecast on Thursday last week that the
AUD/USD currency pair
was looking as if it were lacking obvious direction.
I thought that a long trade from a bullish bounce at any support level , especially the one at $0.6629, could be a nice trade, due to the long-term risk-on trend.
This was not an accurate call over the short term, but I was right over a period of several days about the price being more likely to rise than fall.
The technical picture now is consolidative over the medium term, with the price now stuck in a range between support at $0.6651 and the area just above $0.6700.
The past few hours have seen the price find support at $0.6651. As this is in line with the long-term bullish trend , a long trade from this turn at support could be a great swing or even position trade. A bounce at $0.6629 could also be an excellent long trade entry signal.
The Aussie is strongly correlated with risk-on sentiment , and we are seeing major US equity indices, and many other indices, break to reach new record highs.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the AUD or the USD.
