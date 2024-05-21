Homelessness crisis surges across developed nations

(MENAFN) Across developed nations, housing shortages, diminishing social housing provisions, and waning government assistance have pushed tens of thousands into poverty and precarious living situations. While the image of homelessness often conjures images of individuals sleeping rough due to issues like substance abuse, the reality paints a different picture.



Contrary to popular belief, the primary form of homelessness is not necessarily visible on the streets; rather, it manifests in individuals and families residing in temporary accommodations due to an inability to afford stable housing. While one might assume that the United States leads the pack in this regard, international comparisons reveal a surprising truth: the United Kingdom holds the dubious distinction of having the highest rate of homelessness, with one in every 200 families living in temporary accommodation outside the formal housing sector.



Temporary housing, often associated with neglect and indifference, constitutes over 80% of homelessness cases across OECD countries. This marginal and fragile existence affects hundreds of thousands of people across the developed world, with the UK's record standing as particularly alarming. In England alone, the number of families residing in temporary housing doubled between 2010 and 2023, soaring from 48,000 to 112,000, marking the highest figure since records began. While England provides the most comprehensive data among the UK's four nations, the situation remains dire across the board, if not worse in some cases.



The surge in temporary housing highlights systemic issues plaguing housing affordability and accessibility, with vulnerable populations bearing the brunt of these challenges. As governments grapple with these complex issues, urgent action is needed to address the root causes of homelessness and ensure that all individuals and families have access to safe and stable housing.

